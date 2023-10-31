Richmond casino campaign spending nears $10M

Richmond's would-be casino developers are closing in on $10 million in campaign spending.

What's happening: The two partners in the project, Churchill Downs and Urban One, reported an additional $1.1 million in contributions last month.

That brings their total contributions to $9.6 million with less than a week to Election Day, per reports filed with the Virginia Department of Elections.

Context: It's nearly four times as much as Urban One spent on the failed 2021 referendum and eight times what pro-casino campaigns spent on referendums in other cities, per data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.

Zoom in: Developers have used the money to blanket the airwaves in ads, hire a small army of canvassers and pay food trucks to hand out free food at early voting locations.

The latest: Last weekend, they hosted a free concert outside the south Richmond early voting location, Hickory Hill Community center.

It was headlined by the Isley Brothers, who are currently on tour and would cost at least $60 to see at a nearby paid venue.

The concert was expected to draw 6,000, per WTVR.

Yes, but: If their goal was to get attendees to vote while they were there, it's not clear it paid off.

The city registrar's office told Axios that 393 voters cast ballots at Hickory Hill on Saturday, compared to 316 across town at the Laburnum Avenue location.

The big picture: Turnout in the city, where in most precincts there are no contested General Assembly races on the ballot, continues to lag the state and region as a whole, per VPAP.