High school seniors in the U.S. with 3.5 GPAs, or who are in the top 10% of their class, will have guaranteed admission to VCU beginning next year.

What's happening: VCU announced the new first-year applicant policy last week, noting it's the only guaranteed admission program for incoming students among top-tier research universities in the state.

Why it matters: Guaranteed admission can make college more accessible to first-generation college students and/or those from lower-income families.

And it could help VCU combat its recent downtick in enrollment.

How it works: Qualifying graduating high school students apply through the Common App and submit their transcripts. No other paperwork is needed.

Yes, but: VCU's competitive arts and engineering programs aren't included in guaranteed admission since they have major-specific application requirements.

Be smart: A handful of universities and states offer guaranteed admission to high-performing high school students, but most are only available to in-state students.

VCU's program is open to any student in the nation.

VCU's acceptance rate is about 88% and, with an average high school GPA of 3.68, the majority of its current first-year class would qualify for guaranteed admission, per the Times-Dispatch.

The intrigue: This year's first-year class is VCU's largest since 2018 — and so large that the school ran out of dorm rooms and had to house about 80 students in a hotel — but the school's overall enrollment has been shrinking since 2018.