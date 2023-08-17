1 hour ago - Education
Charted: Richmond's college freshmen
VCU's new freshman class moves in this weekend.
What's happening: To mark the occasion, here's a look at how the school's enrollment has grown compared to its counterparts in Richmond.
Why it matters: At just over 4,500 first-year students this term, according to VCU, this is the school's largest freshman class since before COVID.
- And its class size dwarfs its collegiate neighbors, the University of Richmond and Virginia Union University.
Worth noting: While VCU's freshman class has grown, overall enrollment has been dropping since 2018, the Times-Dispatch reported last year.
- VCU saw its biggest enrollment in its history in 2009, the year former President Eugene Trani retired.
- Under Trani, VCU's enrollment grew 50% over nearly two decades beginning in the 1990s, the Times-Dispatch reported this week.
