1 hour ago - Education

Charted: Richmond's college freshmen

Karri Peifer

VCU's new freshman class moves in this weekend.

What's happening: To mark the occasion, here's a look at how the school's enrollment has grown compared to its counterparts in Richmond.

Why it matters: At just over 4,500 first-year students this term, according to VCU, this is the school's largest freshman class since before COVID.

  • And its class size dwarfs its collegiate neighbors, the University of Richmond and Virginia Union University.

Worth noting: While VCU's freshman class has grown, overall enrollment has been dropping since 2018, the Times-Dispatch reported last year.

  • VCU saw its biggest enrollment in its history in 2009, the year former President Eugene Trani retired.
  • Under Trani, VCU's enrollment grew 50% over nearly two decades beginning in the 1990s, the Times-Dispatch reported this week.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more