VCU's new freshman class moves in this weekend.

What's happening: To mark the occasion, here's a look at how the school's enrollment has grown compared to its counterparts in Richmond.

Why it matters: At just over 4,500 first-year students this term, according to VCU, this is the school's largest freshman class since before COVID.

And its class size dwarfs its collegiate neighbors, the University of Richmond and Virginia Union University.

Worth noting: While VCU's freshman class has grown, overall enrollment has been dropping since 2018, the Times-Dispatch reported last year.