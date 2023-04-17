Mapped: Where Virginia is growing

Data: U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Virginia's population barely changed during the pandemic, growing by just 0.55% between 2020-2022, per new U.S. Census Bureau data.

The big picture: The past few years have been especially turbulent for population trends, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting birth and death rates, interstate and international migration and more.

Yes, but: The parts of Virginia that are growing the most are concentrated in the central part of the state.

New Kent, Louisa, Goochland, Orange and Spotsylvania are the top five fastest-growing counties in the state.

And every locality in the Richmond area except Henrico saw population growth.

Zoom out: Idaho, Montana and Florida saw the highest population growth among U.S. states between 2020-2022, while New York, Illinois and Louisiana suffered the most shrinkage.

Zoom in: Some cities have been hit particularly hard by population loss.

San Francisco, for example, lost a staggering 7.1% of its residents — a trend that was likely at least partially fueled by tech workers newly unshackled from their offices in the remote work era, combined with high housing costs in the area.

Manhattan, however, grew a bit, as Axios' Emily Peck reports, complicating the sweeping "big cities are dying" narrative of the late pandemic era.

The intrigue: Some of the fastest-growing areas — we're looking at you, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico — are also some of the most vulnerable to the ongoing effects of climate change, like drought and a dwindling water supply.

The bottom line: It'll take a few more years for the effects of the pandemic to fully shake out, but there's never been a more fascinating time to look at data like this.