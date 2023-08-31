After three years of popping up, Smashed RVA burger joint has found its forever home at 1600 Brook Road in the former Brooks Diner space in Northside.

Owner and former Lemaire cook Michael Marshall opened the spot yesterday, and it's now open Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-9pm.

The opening menu includes six burgers ($8-$18, priced per how many patties you want), chopped cheeses (like a cheesesteak, but a burger), fries and plant-based burgers, plus wine and beer.

⚰️ Honey Baked Bee, Richmond's first gothic-themed bakery, per Richmond Magazine, opens Saturday at 7am at 2824 E. Broad St. in Church Hill in the former Anthony's on the Hill spot.

🚨 Shake Shack might be opening a second Richmond location, this one at 1371 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield (near the mall), according to permits filed with the county, BizSense reports.

Shake Shack didn't respond to BizSense's inquiry, but the burger chain tells Axios they don't have a lease on that location — yet — but to check back. So that's not a no.

🥘 The Lindsey Food Group can't stop, won't stop opening restaurants. The team plans to open Farm + Oak — its 10th restaurant in three years — in the former Natalie's Taste of Lebanon spot in Innsbrook, the Times-Dispatch reports.

The "progressive Southern table" restaurant is a spinoff of its popular Grace street spot, Lillie Pearl, and should open in November.

🍗 Tortilleria Mixteca Henrico — a tortilla factory, market and Latin restaurant — is now open in Eastern Henrico at 5162 Nine Mile Road.

The restaurant portion serves rotisserie chicken, sides and plenty of very fresh tortillas, daily, 7am-10pm.

🥖 Stanley's, Richmond's only Philly-themed hoagie shop, is starting take-out only lunch service in its Fan spot, Friday, 11am-2:30pm.

🥡 The Eatery, the Carytown Chinese restaurant that's been on the corner of Cary and Sheppard for seemingly forever, has closed up and is moving to the former Cary Street Cafe space a few blocks east, according to a picture on Reddit.

