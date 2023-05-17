Trying the cheesesteak at Richmond's new Philly-themed bar
Stanley's, Richmond's new Philadelphia-themed bar, opened last month in the former Robin Inn space on Park Avenue.
The big picture: The Philly connection appears in the sparse décor — a few pieces of sports memorabilia and a pool table under a drop ceiling — and in the menu, which mimics an old-fashioned deli in everything but the pricing.
Ned's thought bubble: I obviously tried the cheesesteak ($16), which receives top billing on the shop's sign, which reads, "Your place for a Philly."
- The shaved ribeye is smothered in name-brand American cheese (Philly's Cooper Sharp), with onions and some delightful pickled hot and sweet peppers.
- It comes on a sesame hoagie roll, and the whole assembly is served wrapped in foil, giving the crusty bread an opportunity to steam and soften up a bit.
The bottom line: It is for sure one of the better cheesesteaks I've ever eaten, albeit not in a mind-blowing, you-must-try-this kind of way. But I did find myself wondering about the price, which comes out to more than $20 after tax and tip.
- The ingredients were obviously high quality, and it's probably fair given the rising costs for everything.
- On the other hand, it's still a cheesesteak. Even if it is served in the finest reproduction dive bar that Richmond can muster.
