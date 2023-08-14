Richmond restaurant news: New restaurants in the works
Here's your semiregular dose of restaurant news.
🦪 Beaucoup, a "Paris-inspired dive bar with oysters and cocktails," is in the works for the former Commercial Taphouse space and should open sometime this year, Richmond Magazine reports.
- The new spot is from the folks behind Grisette in Church Hill and Jardin, the fabulous wine bar in the Fan.
- Owner Donnie Glass says they'll be keeping the emphasis on high-quality craft beer as an homage to Taphouse's roots.
🍷 Meanwhile, the team has plans to expand Jardin, which opened early last year in the one time Baja Bean spot, sometime next year, per Style Weekly.
- The expansion will add a full coffee bar, plus breakfast and lunch, an expanded dinner menu and more inside seating.
🥯 Wishbone Food Shop, a market and breakfast and lunch cafe serving up Latin and Italian-inspired fare, should open this fall in the former Cafe Ole space at 2 N. Sixth St., BizSense reports.
🍜 Red Hibachi & Beer, a fast-casual, takeout-only noodle and rice bowl restaurant from the owner of Pig & Brew, is now open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday at 1011 Hull St. in Manchester, per the Times-Dispatch.
🥮 OMG OCP, an oatmeal cream pie-dedicated bakery, will open next month in the former Cafe Beignet RVA spot in 17th Street Market, BizSense reports.
- The menu includes about a dozen styles of the handheld pies, plus coffee, and is definitely the bakery we didn't know we needed.
☕️ Roastology, the popular Fan district coffee shop, is closing at the end of the year to make way for an architecture firm it sold its building to, per BizSense.
- They'll be back, though. The owners say they're looking for a new location for the shop.
🥐 Speaking of coffee, Carytown's Sugar & Twine is taking over the adjacent storefront to add inside seating while keeping its popular COVID-era walk-up window, according to BizSense.
🍝 ICYMI, Sprezza is moving from Shockoe Slip to the former Balliceaux spot in the Fan.
