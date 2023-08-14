Richmond restaurant news: New restaurants in the works

Here's your semiregular dose of restaurant news.

🦪 Beaucoup, a "Paris-inspired dive bar with oysters and cocktails," is in the works for the former Commercial Taphouse space and should open sometime this year, Richmond Magazine reports.

The new spot is from the folks behind Grisette in Church Hill and Jardin, the fabulous wine bar in the Fan.

Owner Donnie Glass says they'll be keeping the emphasis on high-quality craft beer as an homage to Taphouse's roots.

🍷 Meanwhile, the team has plans to expand Jardin, which opened early last year in the one time Baja Bean spot, sometime next year, per Style Weekly.

The expansion will add a full coffee bar, plus breakfast and lunch, an expanded dinner menu and more inside seating.

🥯 Wishbone Food Shop, a market and breakfast and lunch cafe serving up Latin and Italian-inspired fare, should open this fall in the former Cafe Ole space at 2 N. Sixth St., BizSense reports.

🍜 Red Hibachi & Beer, a fast-casual, takeout-only noodle and rice bowl restaurant from the owner of Pig & Brew, is now open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday at 1011 Hull St. in Manchester, per the Times-Dispatch.

🥮 OMG OCP, an oatmeal cream pie-dedicated bakery, will open next month in the former Cafe Beignet RVA spot in 17th Street Market, BizSense reports.

The menu includes about a dozen styles of the handheld pies, plus coffee, and is definitely the bakery we didn't know we needed.

☕️ Roastology, the popular Fan district coffee shop, is closing at the end of the year to make way for an architecture firm it sold its building to, per BizSense.

They'll be back, though. The owners say they're looking for a new location for the shop.

🥐 Speaking of coffee, Carytown's Sugar & Twine is taking over the adjacent storefront to add inside seating while keeping its popular COVID-era walk-up window, according to BizSense.

🍝 ICYMI, Sprezza is moving from Shockoe Slip to the former Balliceaux spot in the Fan.