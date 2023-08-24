The Iron Blossom Music Festival is this weekend

Left to right: Hozier, Ben Schneider of Lord Huron and Noah Kahan. Photos: Scott Legato, Rick Kern and Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

The weekend for the highly anticipated Iron Blossom Music Festival has arrived.

Why it matters: The first-time event is bringing big name acts to town and appears to be positioning itself to become a big-deal annual summer music festival in the vein of Bonnaroo and Coachella.

Folks, there will be a Ferris wheel.

What's happening: Iron Blossom takes place Saturday and Sunday from 1-10pm at the Bon Secours Training Center near the Science Museum and Scott's Addition.

Zoom in: In total, 22 artists will play across two stages over nine hours each day. There will be 19 food trucks, at least three bars serving wine, beer and cocktails, craft vendors and a swing set, in addition to the Ferris wheel.

By the numbers: The event is expected to bring more than 12,000 people each day, organizers tell Axios, and tickets are nearly sold out.

As of Wednesday, two-day general admission tickets for $199 were nearly sold out, and the only single-day tickets for Saturday left were $250 VIP ($129.50 Sunday single-day general admission were still available).

Flashback: Iron Blossom was announced in May and originally planned for Monroe Park. Organizers moved it to the training center in June.

What to know: There is no re-entry at the event, so folks who come to catch the earlier shows have to stay all day.

Iron Blossom is rain or shine.

One, 20-oz. sealed water bottle per person is allowed, plus some non-glass water containers that can be filled at a water station (see container details).

The list of what you can't bring is long. Find it here.

Worth noting: The event is cashless, but expect to shell out plenty of dough for any extras.