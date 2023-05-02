Lord Huron, Hozier headed to Richmond for new summer music fest

​​Iron Blossom, a new music festival, is headed to Richmond August 26-27 at Monroe Park on VCU's campus.

Driving the news: ​​The lineup will feature headliners including Grammy-nominated Irish singer Hozier, L.A. indie band Lord Huron and folk singer Noah Kahan.

Elle King, Colony House, Nikki Lane, Trousdale, Josiah & The Bonnevilles and local artists Angelica Garcia and The Legendary Ingramette will also perform.

Food and beer trucks, plus wine, craft cocktails and retail vendors will also be at the festival, which is from Virginia Beach's IMGoing, Charlottesville's Starr Hill Presents and Richmond's Haymaker Productions.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon and start at $149.50 for two-day passes. Single day tickets are not available.

Of note: At nearly eight acres, Monroe Park can handle about 13,000 attendees, a spokesperson for the festival tells Axios.