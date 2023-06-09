Richmond's Iron Blossom music fest has a new venue
Iron Blossom, the August music festival planned for Monroe Park, is changing venues.
What's happening: Bon Secours Training Center near the Science Museum and Scott's Addition is the new location for the Aug. 26-27 festival that's bringing Lord Huron, Hozier, Noah Kahan and a dozen other acts to town.
- "Conversations about an alternative site started after there was a strong response to the festival launch," a spokesperson for the festival tells Axios.
- An email went out to ticket holders Friday about the venue change.
Why it matters: While locals were excited about big-name acts playing Richmond, there was immediate backlash about Monroe Park being a poor venue choice when the festival was announced in early May.
- Concerns shared on social media included traffic, whether the park could handle expected crowds and pedestrian safety around the venue.
- Some folks dubbed the inaugural event "Richmond's Fyre Festival."
The venue change has been in the works for weeks.
What they're saying: Richmond police are working with festival organizers to ensure "a positive, safe experience for festival goers and those in transit across the city," a spokesperson for the police department tells Axios.
Worth noting: Organizers applied for a special event permit for Monroe Park on May 3, the day after the festival was announced, according to their permit application.
- They planned to close the streets around Monroe Park and anticipated 10,000 attendees.
Be smart: The two-day festival is organized by a group of experienced concert promoters, including Virginia Beach's IMGoing, Charlottesville's Starr Hill Presents and Richmond's Haymaker Productions.
- Tickets start at $179.50 for two-day passes. Single-day tickets are not available, and the lowest-priced tier ($149.50) sold out the day tickets went on sale.
