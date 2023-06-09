Share on email (opens in new window)

Left to right: Hozier, Ben Schneider of Lord Huron and Noah Kahan. Photos: Scott Legato, Rick Kern and Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

​​Iron Blossom, the August music festival planned for Monroe Park, is changing venues.

What's happening: Bon Secours Training Center near the Science Museum and Scott's Addition is the new location for the Aug. 26-27 festival that's bringing Lord Huron, Hozier, Noah Kahan and a dozen other acts to town.

"Conversations about an alternative site started after there was a strong response to the festival launch," a spokesperson for the festival tells Axios.

An email went out to ticket holders Friday about the venue change.

Why it matters: While locals were excited about big-name acts playing Richmond, there was immediate backlash about Monroe Park being a poor venue choice when the festival was announced in early May.

Concerns shared on social media included traffic, whether the park could handle expected crowds and pedestrian safety around the venue.

Some folks dubbed the inaugural event "Richmond's Fyre Festival."

The venue change has been in the works for weeks.

What they're saying: Richmond police are working with festival organizers to ensure "a positive, safe experience for festival goers and those in transit across the city," a spokesperson for the police department tells Axios.

Worth noting: Organizers applied for a special event permit for Monroe Park on May 3, the day after the festival was announced, according to their permit application.

They planned to close the streets around Monroe Park and anticipated 10,000 attendees.

Be smart: The two-day festival is organized by a group of experienced concert promoters, including Virginia Beach's IMGoing, Charlottesville's Starr Hill Presents and Richmond's Haymaker Productions.