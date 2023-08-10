Why so many people are moving to Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most pre-pandemic moves were motivated by job changes. Now, housing affordability is driving cross-state relocations, experts say.

Why it matters: The Richmond region added nearly 30,000 new residents between 2020 and mid-2022, many of whom moved here from pricey NoVa in search of more affordable housing.

The data shows that trend hasn't slowed down.

Zoom in: Just over 50% of page views for Richmond-area Zillow listings are from locals, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

The rest of the searches are coming from outside the city, with folks in Virginia Beach and D.C. dominating the searches for Richmond homes.

Of note: Compared to the same time last year, the number of out-of-Richmond searches is slightly up, and fewer of them are coming from D.C.

Yes, but: People in San Francisco are apparently searching for housing here.

The big picture: Since 2021, there's been an exodus from high-cost tech hubs along the West Coast — including the Bay Area and Seattle — for more affordable mountain region states and Texas, says Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr.

On the East Coast, people left New York and headed south to Philly, the Carolinas and Florida, he adds.

Yes, but: "We're seeing a big pullback in migration right now," Marr tells Axios.

It's simply too expensive for most people to buy right now. Across the U.S., the number of Redfin users searching for homes within their metro is down 18% from a year ago, per a June report.

Meanwhile, the number of users surfing listings in a new area dropped 7%.

Between the lines: If people are moving right now, it's in search of cheaper housing elsewhere.

The intrigue: Domestic migration has scaled back, but we're seeing a resurgence of immigration, Marr says.

And a lot of these folks are moving to cities that saw big local population losses.

What's next: Growing environmental concerns will start to influence migration patterns, though affordability will likely still be the No.1 driver, Marr predicts.