Northern Virginia residents are relocating to Richmond in droves

Data: Census American Community Survey, Public Use Microdata Sample ; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Northern Virginia residents have been moving to Richmond in droves since the pandemic and that trend shows no signs of slowing down.

What's happening: The rate of Northern Virginians coming into the Richmond area was up nearly 40% between 2020 and 2021 compared with the average between 2012-2019, Hamilton Lombard, demographer with UVA's Weldon Cooper Center, tells Axios.

The Demographics Research Group is still finalizing the 2022 numbers from census data, but it shows a continuation of the same trend, he added.

Why it matters: Richmonders have long feared that NoVa transplants will bring with them the very things they're likely fleeing — expensive housing, suburban sprawl and never-ending traffic jams.

What they're saying: Richmond has seen the biggest increase in the state of Northern Virginians moving in during the pandemic, Lombard said.

By the numbers: Between 2012 and 2019, an average of around 7,700 NoVa residents relocated to Richmond each year. In 2021, 12,541 people came from NoVa.

Yes, but: Despite online gripes, pandemic-era NoVa transplants are more likely to be young couples with kids moving to the suburbs as opposed to 20-somethings moving into the city, Lombard said.

Zoom in: In 2020 and 2021, NoVa residents ages 25-45 accounted for the largest share of Richmond moves. The number of kids under 18 moving to Richmond also spiked since 2020.

"This suggests that families with children have driven much of the increase in migration," Lombard added.

Meanwhile: The population in the city proper hasn't grown during the pandemic while Chesterfield, Henrico and even Goochland, Powhatan and New Kent are seeing growth.

Northern Virginia's notoriously expensive housing is the most likely cause of the moves, Lombard noted, because the migration trends out of NoVa mirror those from the mid-2000s housing boom.

Remote work also likely fueled much of the pandemic moves; recent NoVa transplants are nearly twice as likely to report they work remotely than longer-term Richmond area residents.

And remote work via census data wouldn't capture hybrid workers who commute to D.C. one or two days a week.

The intrigue: It's not necessarily that NoVa residents love Richmond, it's that they don't love Northern Virginia. The data shows that the residents that left Northern Virginia during the pandemic and stayed in state moved basically anywhere north of the James River (plus Chesterfield) that wasn't NoVa.

But their number one destination was outside of Virginia entirely: to Raleigh.

What we're watching: For signs of a NoVa-nized Richmond — and a comeback for the mid2010s "Don't NoVa my RVA" bumper stickers.