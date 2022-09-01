Amtrak’s record Virginia ridership

More people are taking passenger trains in Virginia than ever before in Amtrak's history.

What's happening: Over 110,000 people boarded state-sponsored Amtrak routes in July, according to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

That's 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels and a 30% increase since June.

Why it matters: The numbers reflect pent-up demand for summer travel, but also the state's growing investment in its rail infrastructure.

In July, the state added two new daily round trips connecting D.C. to Norfolk and Roanoke.

And the state resumed a daily trip between Newport News and D.C. that had been suspended during the pandemic.

Routes that didn't add trains saw increases in ridership soon thereafter.

The Richmond-D.C. route saw a 26% increase in ridership between July 2019 and July 2022.

What they're saying: "These numbers make it very clear — Virginians want more passenger rail to be a part of their transportation network," said DJ Stadtler, executive director of the state's passenger rail authority, in a statement.

What's next: The state is working on a number of major rail upgrades, which rail advocates say should improve rail reliability and speeds in the near-term, though plans for high-speed service are still well over a decade away from fruition.