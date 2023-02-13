Richmond is the fastest growing region in Virginia
The Richmond region is the fastest growing in Virginia and has been for the past two years in a row, according to new data from UVA's Weldon Cooper Center.
Why it matters: A surge in residents usually means the need for new infrastructure, schools and housing to accommodate the newcomers.
What's happening: The Richmond region added 27,640 people between 2020 and July 2022, per Census data.
Overall, the region's population grew by 2.1% — three times that of Northern Virginia, which saw only 0.7% population growth and has historically been the fastest growing region in Virginia.
Yes, but: Nearly all of the growth is happening in the counties or exurbs around Richmond, not the city itself.
- The city only grew by 0.2% since 2020, or 357 people, nearly all from births, not new residents.
- In fact, the city actually saw 1,372 residents move away.
By the numbers: The top five fastest-growing Virginia counties since 2020 are:
- New Kent County — 7.5% population growth.
- Goochland County — 5.6% population growth.
- Louisa County — 5.4% population growth.
- Suffolk City — 4.9% population growth.
- Chesterfield County — 4.5% population growth.
Of note: Chesterfield added 17,310 residents since 2020, more than any other county by number of people. Nearly all of the growth came from people moving into the county from other places.
- Henrico grew by 1,685 people, or 0.5%.
The intrigue: Statewide, growth was basically flat. Virginia added just 52,000 people since 2020, a fraction of the growth from a decade earlier when it added more than 180,000 between 2010 and 2012, per the Times-Dispatch.
Much of Richmond's growth is being driven by people moving here from other parts of the state, especially Northern Virginia.
