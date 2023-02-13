Richmond is the fastest growing region in Virginia

Data: U.S. Census via StatChat; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The Richmond region is the fastest growing in Virginia and has been for the past two years in a row, according to new data from UVA's Weldon Cooper Center.

Why it matters: A surge in residents usually means the need for new infrastructure, schools and housing to accommodate the newcomers.

What's happening: The Richmond region added 27,640 people between 2020 and July 2022, per Census data.

Overall, the region's population grew by 2.1% — three times that of Northern Virginia, which saw only 0.7% population growth and has historically been the fastest growing region in Virginia.

Yes, but: Nearly all of the growth is happening in the counties or exurbs around Richmond, not the city itself.

The city only grew by 0.2% since 2020, or 357 people, nearly all from births, not new residents.

In fact, the city actually saw 1,372 residents move away.

By the numbers: The top five fastest-growing Virginia counties since 2020 are:

New Kent County — 7.5% population growth.

Goochland County — 5.6% population growth.

Louisa County — 5.4% population growth.

Suffolk City — 4.9% population growth.

Chesterfield County — 4.5% population growth.

Of note: Chesterfield added 17,310 residents since 2020, more than any other county by number of people. Nearly all of the growth came from people moving into the county from other places.

Henrico grew by 1,685 people, or 0.5%.

The intrigue: Statewide, growth was basically flat. Virginia added just 52,000 people since 2020, a fraction of the growth from a decade earlier when it added more than 180,000 between 2010 and 2012, per the Times-Dispatch.

Much of Richmond's growth is being driven by people moving here from other parts of the state, especially Northern Virginia.