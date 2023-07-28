Hot new restaurant openings in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tequila Sunrise is now open in Chesterfield. Image: Courtesy of Joseph Irek of Grand Buffet Studios

June and July have been packed with hot new restaurant openings around town, plus a slew of exciting menu additions and specials.

Why it matters: It’s peak summertime fun to treat yourself to something new and freshen up your Insta feed.

New Eats

🌮 Tequila Sunrise Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, from the folks behind Papi’s and La Bodega, opened at the start of the month at 11581 Robious Road in Chesterfield.

The restaurant serves up a colorful interior, good vibes and a baker's dozen of tacos (three per order, $14-$22, including beans and rice), fajitas, burritos, tortas and other house specials, plus dozens of cocktails.

Open daily for lunch and dinner plus happy hour specials.

🍔 Wood & Iron Gameday's third Richmond location had its grand opening this month in Short Pump at 12288 W. Broad St.

True to form, the restaurant offers a solid menu of burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings and wildly underrated entree salads daily.

Check out the early week half-off days and some of the best happy hour deals in town — 50% off house wine, beer and highballs, weekdays 2-7pm.

🫓 Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon completely revamped its menu and brought on a new chef after roughly a year in its new South Richmond home, Richmond Magazine reports.

A new mezze-heavy menu debuted late last month with six to eight dishes like baba ghannouj, hummus and green bean stew included with every meat and kebab order (plus unlimited house-made pita).

Mezze can also be ordered a la carte ($9-$18).

🧆 Basically Halal — a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant from a pair of 18 and 20-year-old owners — is now open daily for lunch and dinner at 316 N. Arch Road in Chesterfield, per the Times-Dispatch.

🍗 Laura Lee's in South Richmond added Fried Chicken Tuesdays to its lineup of early week specials, a concept borrowed from its Church Hill sister restaurant, The Roosevelt.

🇬🇷 Greek on Cary opens its Hatch Local food hall outpost Wednesday for all your Manchester Greek food needs, making it the newest edition since TBT El Gallo opened there last month.

👋 Neighbor, which opened in June in the former The Mill on MacArthur in Bellevue, now has lunch hours and its full menu online — burgers, sandwiches and dinner entrees like bone-in pork chops ($27). Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-9pm.

ICYMI Rams House Bar + Kitchen is now serving up pizza, wings, sliders and craft beer in its 36 taps at 2035 W. Broad St.

And Shake Shack, a little burger chain you may have read about, open a Richmond location in June.

New lunchin' and brunchin'

The Monkey Bread at Burtons. Image: Courtesy of Burtons Grill

🍳 Burtons Grill — the American fare chain that opened last month in Carytown Exchange shopping center — now serves Saturday and Sunday brunch (10:30am-3pm).

Highlights from the menu include Monkey Bread ($10), short rib hash ($18) and a lobster roll ($29).

Acacia midtown started "side-door lunch" at Libbie Mill, Tuesday through Friday, 11:30am-1:3opm.

Diners order from the patio window and can dine outside or take their baja fish tacos ($20), crab cake ($20) or lobster roll ($20) to go.

🍷 Celladora Wines, the natural wine shop with a handful of cafe tables at 111 N. Lombardy St., is now serving lunch Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 3pm. The menu changes daily.

🎣 Odyssey, the seafood restaurant from the Alewife owners at 6619 Patterson Ave., started Sunday brunch (10:30am-2pm), and with that it now offers service daily (just dinner Monday-Saturday).

🍜 Slurp Ramen in Church Hill added weekend lunch, 11am-2pm.