Richmond Restaurant news: Feast on these new options

Last weekend was red hot for restaurants in town, with four new spots opening their doors.

🍜 True to its word, Slurp Ramen opened Friday night in Church Hill with little notice.

🥡 Hibachi House, serving Hibachi-style meat and veggies with noodles from the guys behind Yu Tu Mama and Hibachi Box, opened in Short Pump, in the Shops at Wellesley (the shopping center with Redemption BBQ and Thai Won On).

🥪 Stanley's sold out of bread Thursday and had to close Friday, but the Fan District sandwich shop is back in stock and to its regular Tuesday-Saturday dinner hours.

🍻 And of course, Nokoribi opened Saturday inside The Veil's new Scott's Addition brewery.

But wait, there's more…

🍷 Gramophone Winery, an urban winery that's been in the works for nearly two years in a former dry cleaner at 4827 Forest Hill Ave., is nearly ready to open, owners tell Axios.

They’d been held up by the city’s parking requirements, which mandated at least 23 spaces. The owners tell Axios they only have 17.

With the city council’s vote to strike down parking requirements Monday night, that’s presumably no longer an issue. So stay tuned.

🌮 Tio Pablo in Shockoe Bottom, which has been closed since last summer because of staffing, is open again for dinner Monday through Saturday and lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday.

🍕Stella's Grocery is adding Billy Pie pizzas to its hot food menu at its Westover Hills location.

Pro tip: You can order and consume wine and beer on-site at all Stella's markets.

🇮🇹 Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen is now open daily for lunch and dinner at 2723 Buford Road in Bon Air, the Times-Dispatch reports.

🧀 Killa Dillas, a quesadilla and nachos-themed restaurant, is now open at 6114 Lakeside Ave. in Lakeside, per RTD.

🍔 Beloved burger pop-up Smashed RVA found its brick-and-mortar spot on Northside and will open this summer at 1600 Brook Road, per BizSense.

🦪 If you're flying out of Dulles sometime, you'll soon be able to nosh on some Rappahannock Oysters. The Virginia-based oyster company from Richmonder cousins is joining the airport concession lineup, Washingtonian reports.