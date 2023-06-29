1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Mike Lindsey's latest Richmond restaurant, Rams House, is now open

Rams House.

Rams House Bar + Kitchen, the latest restaurant from chef Mike Lindsey and his wife Kimberly Love-Lindsey, opened Wednesday and is now open for lunch and dinner daily.

The theme of the new spot is VCU sports bar, serving up pizza, wings, sliders and craft beer in its 36 taps at 2035 W. Broad St., in the former Pies and Pints space.

Sliders and pizza are on the menu.

The restaurant is the 2,127th — er, actually, eighth — from the group, which opened its first restaurant in the fall of 2020.

