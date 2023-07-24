Rick Edwards sworn in as Richmond's new police chief

Chief Edwards, flanked by officials and family at his swearing in. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Rick Edwards was formally sworn in as the city's new chief of police Monday.

Catch up fast: Edwards has worked at the department nearly 24 years and served in an interim capacity for the last nine months following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor.

The city says it conducted a nationwide search that drew 26 applications, culminating in three interviews before a panel of local officials.

What they're saying: In his remarks, Edwards mostly thanked family, colleagues and counterparts from neighboring departments, many of whom were in attendance.

Meanwhile, Mayor Stoney said he was particularly impressed by Edwards' cool-headed response to the graduation day shooting outside the Altria.

Stoney also noted Edwards' s efforts to recruit new officers to fill out the department's depleted ranks.

Flashback: Axios sat down with Edwards at the beginning of the year to talk about his plans for the department.