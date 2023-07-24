36 mins ago - News

Rick Edwards sworn in as Richmond's new police chief

Ned Oliver

Chief Edwards, flanked by officials and family at his swearing in. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Rick Edwards was formally sworn in as the city's new chief of police Monday.

Catch up fast: Edwards has worked at the department nearly 24 years and served in an interim capacity for the last nine months following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor.

  • The city says it conducted a nationwide search that drew 26 applications, culminating in three interviews before a panel of local officials.

What they're saying: In his remarks, Edwards mostly thanked family, colleagues and counterparts from neighboring departments, many of whom were in attendance.

  • Meanwhile, Mayor Stoney said he was particularly impressed by Edwards' cool-headed response to the graduation day shooting outside the Altria.
  • Stoney also noted Edwards' s efforts to recruit new officers to fill out the department's depleted ranks.

Flashback: Axios sat down with Edwards at the beginning of the year to talk about his plans for the department.

