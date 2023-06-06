Shooting at high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, leaves multiple injured

Share on email (opens in new window)

Police in Richmond, Virginia, said a mass shooting outside the Altria Theater following a high school graduation ceremony left seven people injured on Tuesday evening.

Details: Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference that two suspects were taken into custody after the shooting.

Edwards said that three people were severely wounded in the incident and four others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believed there were no further threats to the community.

Zoom out: The theater where the shooting took place is in the heart of Virginia Commonwealth University's main campus.

The graduation ceremony was being held for Huguenot High School.

Of note: Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, still wearing a graduation gown, was visibly shaken as he addressed reporters.

"I don't have any more words on this," he said. "I'm just tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot and I beg of the entire community to stop."

What they're saying: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted on Tuesday evening that his administration was "monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond" and that state law enforcement "are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at a Tuesday evening news conference that the shooting was "tragic, but also traumatic because this is their graduation day."

"Is nothing sacred any longer? ... This should not be happening anywhere, a child should be able to go to their graduation and walk at their graduation and enjoy the accomplishment with their friends and their families," he added.

