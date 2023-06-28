Virginia syphilis cases are increasing, and now there's a treatment shortage
An increase in syphilis cases continues to vex state health officials.
What's happening: A surge in cases in Virginia and nationwide is causing a shortage of a key treatment for the disease, Bicillin, a long-acting form of penicillin.
- The Virginia Department of Health asked providers last week to reserve the drug for vulnerable patients with no other treatment options, namely pregnant people and infants.
Threat level: Pfizer, which makes the drug, expects to run out by the end of September and state health officials warned there is no emergency stockpile.
By the numbers: State health commissioner Karen Shelton warned syphilis cases were 22% higher in the first four months of this year than in the same timeframe last year.
Of note: Most of the diagnoses are among people who report using intravenous drugs, Shelton warned.
