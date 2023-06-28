Virginia syphilis cases are increasing, and now there's a treatment shortage

Share on email (opens in new window)

An increase in syphilis cases continues to vex state health officials.

What's happening: A surge in cases in Virginia and nationwide is causing a shortage of a key treatment for the disease, Bicillin, a long-acting form of penicillin.

The Virginia Department of Health asked providers last week to reserve the drug for vulnerable patients with no other treatment options, namely pregnant people and infants.

Threat level: Pfizer, which makes the drug, expects to run out by the end of September and state health officials warned there is no emergency stockpile.

By the numbers: State health commissioner Karen Shelton warned syphilis cases were 22% higher in the first four months of this year than in the same timeframe last year.

Of note: Most of the diagnoses are among people who report using intravenous drugs, Shelton warned.