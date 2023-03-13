Virginia officials say rare syphilis is spiking among babies

Data: Virginia Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

State health officials are sounding the alarm amid a spike in babies being born with syphilis.

Why it matters: Congenital syphilis — syphilis passed to the fetus during pregnancy — is easily treatable, but when it's missed, it can be deadly for babies.

By the numbers: The state went from one case in 2012 to 20 last year, the Virginia Department of Health warned in a letter to clinicians last week.

That's the highest number in three decades, according to state epidemiologist Laurie Forlano, who noted the cases are overwhelmingly impacting Black and Latino families.

Zoom out: States around the country are reporting similar increases.