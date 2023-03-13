53 mins ago - News

Virginia officials say rare syphilis is spiking among babies

Ned Oliver
Data: Virginia Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals
State health officials are sounding the alarm amid a spike in babies being born with syphilis.

Why it matters: Congenital syphilis — syphilis passed to the fetus during pregnancy — is easily treatable, but when it's missed, it can be deadly for babies.

By the numbers: The state went from one case in 2012 to 20 last year, the Virginia Department of Health warned in a letter to clinicians last week.

  • That's the highest number in three decades, according to state epidemiologist Laurie Forlano, who noted the cases are overwhelmingly impacting Black and Latino families.

Zoom out: States around the country are reporting similar increases.

  • Experts point to a drop in funding for STD prevention and reallocation of resources during the pandemic as potential causes, per CNN.
