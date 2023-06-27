2 Virginia history institutions are merging to create a new civics center in Richmond

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Photo: Courtesy of VMHC

Two Virginia history institutions are merging to form a new civics education center in Richmond.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture — one of the oldest history organizations in the country — is merging with the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History & Civics — a nonprofit focused on constitutional history — to create the new center, which will be housed inside the VMHC.

Why it matters: Eighth graders' U.S. history test scores were their lowest ever recorded last year, while civics scores saw a decline for the first time, Axios' Erin Doherty reported in May.

What's happening: Through the new civics center, teachers can download lesson plans, book classroom speakers, field trips and virtual programs.

The public can also view all of the material and take an online citizenship test.

The big picture: The history museum on Arthur Ashe Boulevard has undergone a series of changes in recent years to make it more accessible to the public, beginning with its rebrand in 2018.

Last spring, the former Virginia Historical Society reopened after a two-year, $30 million renovation that added 50% more exhibition space, a new research library and a cafe, complete with sandwiches, an espresso bar, and wine and beer.

What's next: The VMHC and JMC merger is effective July 4 and is the first of a series of initiatives and programs VHMC is planning leading up to America's big 250th birthday bash on July 4, 2026.