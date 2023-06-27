2 Virginia history institutions are merging to create a new civics center in Richmond
Two Virginia history institutions are merging to form a new civics education center in Richmond.
- The Virginia Museum of History & Culture — one of the oldest history organizations in the country — is merging with the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History & Civics — a nonprofit focused on constitutional history — to create the new center, which will be housed inside the VMHC.
Why it matters: Eighth graders' U.S. history test scores were their lowest ever recorded last year, while civics scores saw a decline for the first time, Axios' Erin Doherty reported in May.
What's happening: Through the new civics center, teachers can download lesson plans, book classroom speakers, field trips and virtual programs.
- The public can also view all of the material and take an online citizenship test.
The big picture: The history museum on Arthur Ashe Boulevard has undergone a series of changes in recent years to make it more accessible to the public, beginning with its rebrand in 2018.
- Last spring, the former Virginia Historical Society reopened after a two-year, $30 million renovation that added 50% more exhibition space, a new research library and a cafe, complete with sandwiches, an espresso bar, and wine and beer.
What's next: The VMHC and JMC merger is effective July 4 and is the first of a series of initiatives and programs VHMC is planning leading up to America's big 250th birthday bash on July 4, 2026.
- Two major exhibitions will open in 2024 and 2026 at the Richmond history museum as part of the celebration.
