Richmond ranks as No. 39 in the country for the number of pickleball courts per capita, according to the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a pro-parks nonprofit.

Why it matters: Cities are in a love-hate relationship with pickleball.

America's fastest-growing sport is a boon for players who are aging out of tennis — and others who dig its vibe — but it's noisy and draws nonstop complaints from tennis players who've been kicked off their turf.

Data: Trust for Public Land; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

Zoom in: The city of Richmond has 5.2 pickleball courts for every 100,000 people, according to TPL's list of U.S. cities ranked by pickleball courts per capita.

Yes, but: TPL puts Richmond's pickleball court count at 12 whereas the city's count is 24, according to parks and recreation.

But, but, but: 🎾 The city has nearly six times the number of tennis courts — 136, which puts Richmond as the No. 1 city for tennis courts per capita, per TPL.

Zoom out: There's been a sixfold increase in the number of public pickleball courts in the 100 biggest U.S. cities since 2017 — from 420 to 2,788.

What's next: The metro area will soon have two new indoor courts.