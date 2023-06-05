Richmond Restaurant news: Citizen Burger's abrupt closure

We're only a few days into June, but it's already shaping up to be a big burger news month.

What's happening: Citizen Burger Bar, the Carytown outpost of the Charlottesville restaurant, closed abruptly last week after seven years in business.

It was an "are they or aren't they closed" situation for most of last week, with the chain initially saying it was closed for repairs but later posting online that it was shutting down for good.

An Indian restaurant from the owners of Jannat Indian Cuisine in Henrico is taking over the space and should open this summer, BizSense reported Friday.

🍔 Meanwhile, Sear Burger, the burger spot that took over Soul Taco's Jackson Ward location in December, decided to call it quits Saturday after the space lease ended.

🎉 ICYMI, Richmond's first Shake Shack opens Friday.

🍹 In other news: The Emerald Lounge — the airy, tiki sibling from The Jasper owners — is now open in Church Hill, next door their other spot, Slurp Ramen on Jefferson Ave.

The opening hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 5pm to midnight, and we'll be scurrying up there soon for a frozen cocktail and will report back.

👋 Neighbor, the new restaurant in the former The Mill on MacArthur space at 4023 MacArthur Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner, Tuesday-Saturday, 4-9pm.

🍻 Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery in Short Pump closed at the end of service Sunday.

🥩 Down the road, Dallas-based Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is taking over the long-vacant Kona Grill space, per BizSense. An opening date wasn't shared.

🍳 Eggs Up Grill, a breakfast and lunch spot, opened its third Richmond location at 12050 Southshore Pointe Drive in Chesterfield, per BizSense and a fourth should open this fall in Mechanicsville, according to the Times-Dispatch.

🏳️‍🌈 And it's Dine Out for Pride Week in Richmond. All week, $1 of a signature cocktail at more than 20 participating restaurants will be donated to Virginia Pride.