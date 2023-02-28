Virginia General Assembly 2023 scorecard

Despite low expectations for bipartisan agreement, the General Assembly still managed to pass a handful of consequential bills.

What's happening: Here's a quick look at what five bills headed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk would accomplish.

📚 A measure to combat pandemic learning loss would require local schools to provide reading intervention services through eighth grade. The requirement currently ends at third grade.

😵‍💫 An effort to crack down on synthetic THC products that are being widely sold in specialty shops and convenience stores would bar the sale of hemp products containing more than trace amounts of THC.

⚡️ A regulatory overhaul would restore oversight of utility monopoly Dominion Energy, potentially lowering electric bills by an average of $6.50 a month.

🔫 A gun-safety measure — the only to win bipartisan support — would provide up to a $300 tax credit to help cover the cost of firearm lock boxes and safes.

🚙 A DMV reform would require everyone on Virginia roads to have car insurance by phasing out the option of paying the state a $500 fee to drive without coverage.