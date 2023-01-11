What to expect in the 2023 General Assembly session

Expect more show than substance as the General Assembly convenes for its 2023 session today.

What's happening: Lawmakers, in town for less than two months, are teeing up policy proposals on abortion, energy, taxes and schools.

Yes, but: No one expects any major breakthroughs. Control of the legislature is divided between Republicans in the House and Democrats in the Senate.

"I think the 2023 legislative session is going to be like a summer thunderstorm where it doesn't rain — lots of thunderclaps and lightning bolts but no measurable precipitation," Albert Pollard, a former Democratic House member and now a lobbyist, told the AP.

Between the lines: With every seat in the General Assembly up for re-election later this year, campaign concerns and all the associated posturing will be many lawmakers' top priority.

State of play: Here's where things stand heading into day one.

⚕️ Abortion: Gov. Youngkin has called for a 15-week ban, which Democrats have vowed to block and Republicans in the House now acknowledge probably won't go anywhere.

"I would be very surprised if anything of substance comes out of this General Assembly on abortion," said Republican House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert earlier this week, per the Times-Dispatch.

💸 Taxes: Republicans are pursuing $1 billion in tax cuts for individuals and businesses. Democrats say they want cuts targeted to help the state's poorest residents.

🏥 Mental health: This is a rare point of bipartisan agreement, with Democrats voicing support for Gov. Youngkin's proposal to boost the state's beleaguered mental health system.

🍎 Education: There may also be some consensus on raising teacher pay, with Youngkin proposing one-time bonuses and Democrats pushing for permanent raises.

Republicans are also pursuing school choice legislation that would redirect some state funding for public schools to private institutions.

🌿 Marijuana: Lawmakers plan to put forward legislation opening retail sales of recreational marijuana, which House Republicans blocked last year.