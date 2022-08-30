☕️ Ready or not, Starbucks has decided it’s fall. Pumpkin Spice Lattes are officially on the menu again, starting today.

⛔️ The Coop, chef Mike Ledesma’s takeout restaurant in the former Acacia spot, closed for good over the weekend.

His other restaurant Perch closed earlier this summer.

🍺 Canon & Draw Brewing Co. closed its Fan District taproom earlier this month, BizSense reported.

🍳 BizSense also has the scoop on The Nest Brunch Cafe, from the El Pope restaurant owner: It’s opening in the coming weeks at 1825 W. Main St.

🥩 ML Steak, the steakhouse from Mike and Kim Lindsey going in near the convention center, is moving along for its fall opening, and this Friday you can sample the cocktail menu at a pop-up in front of their Manchester restaurant Jubilee.

BTW, ML Steak will serve prime rib. Yes, please.

🇪🇸 Remember how we told you about Botanya Restaurant opening in Carytown? Richmond Magazine has a few more details on the tapas and other Spanish influences that will be on the menu.

🍔 Eazzy Burger, the burger concept from the ZZQ and Ardent folks set to open in October, is hosting a series of pop-ups. The next one is scheduled for Sept. 13. Check Instagram for reservations in the coming days.

🥐 Can Can, ICYMI, is opening a cafe at the Library of Virginia on Sept. 19.