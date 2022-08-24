Can Can’s downtown Richmond outpost

Can Can Brasserie, the swanky French restaurant in Carytown, is opening a weekday breakfast and lunch outpost in the Library of Virginia at 800 E. Broad St.

What's happening: The state agency announced a partnership with Can Can to bring a Parisian-style bistro and bakery to the library's lobby starting Monday, Sept. 19. It's the latest cafe partner for the library space.

The cafe is run by Library of Virginia Foundation, which is a private entity.

Why it matters: Downtown saw a decline in breakfast-serving restaurants during the height of the pandemic, and workers headed back to the office need places to eat.