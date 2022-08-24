1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Can Can’s downtown Richmond outpost
Can Can Brasserie, the swanky French restaurant in Carytown, is opening a weekday breakfast and lunch outpost in the Library of Virginia at 800 E. Broad St.
What's happening: The state agency announced a partnership with Can Can to bring a Parisian-style bistro and bakery to the library's lobby starting Monday, Sept. 19. It's the latest cafe partner for the library space.
- The cafe is run by Library of Virginia Foundation, which is a private entity.
- It's the latest cafe partner for the library space since the Discovery Cafe, which closed in 2018.
Why it matters: Downtown saw a decline in breakfast-serving restaurants during the height of the pandemic, and workers headed back to the office need places to eat.
- The Padow's in City Hall, Richmond on Broad and Pop's Market, all nearby, closed during COVID.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.