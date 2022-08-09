Richmond restaurant news: a coffee park and new Carytown fine dining

Here's this week's heaping serving of local restaurant news.

Botanya Restaurant, a new concept from the one of the folks behind Kabana, Sonora, Nama and Switch restaurants — is in the works in Carytown in the former Jimmy John's spot.

The fine dining spot will offer craft cocktails and is expected to open in late September.

Ironclad Coffee Roasters has opened ​​Ironclad National Park at its Shockoe Bottom location.

The coffee shop acquired the little plot of land next to its cafe earlier this year and turned it into a community space for customer coffee sipping.

Three Richmond spots — Redemption BBQ, ZZQ and Ronnie's — were named among the 10 best places in Virginia for barbecue.

Three Notch'd RVA Collab House — the Scott's Addition brewery — expanded into two vacant storefronts to create a full-service restaurant, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Suzy Sno, the sno-ball concept from the owner of Ruby Scoop, moved from Jackson Ward to the former Sweet 95 space by Kitchen 64 and The Diamond, Richmond Magazine reports.

Hang Space, the vegan cafe in Chesterfield, closed last week.