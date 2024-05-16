The National Association of Realtors recently agreed to settle a big lawsuit and change the way real estate agents get paid — from effectively a standard commission to something truly negotiable. Why it matters: The seemingly small change, which a court preliminarily approved in April, is causing major confusion.

The big picture: If approved, come summer, agents won't be able to make offers of compensation in the Multiple Listing Service, the database where real estate agents post homes for sale.

How it works (currently): Sellers and their broker negotiate a fee, and that broker decides how much they want to share with the buyers' agent.

That number is advertised in the MLS listing, and the seller pays both agents from the home sale earnings.

Many are concerned this causes buyers' agents to steer clients toward homes that offer them higher commission.

Buyer agreement forms are already required in North Carolina.

Generally, these forms help buyers better understand which services their agent will provide — and how much it'll cost.

Yes, but: If the settlement is approved, offers of compensation will not be listed in MLS. Buyers and their broker will negotiate how much the broker should earn — and how they'll get paid, antitrust lawyer Brian Schneider says.

Increased transparency around agent profits could lead to more competition, he says.

Between the lines: Agents who can't communicate their value won't prosper.

Yes, but: Many are worried about cash-strapped first-time buyers. Most can't pay their agent out of pocket, but they'll be "financially slaughtered" without representation, former Zillow exec and Tomo cofounder Greg Schwartz says.

For that reason, sellers aren't entirely off the hook.

Buyers' agents aren't going to work for free.

Sellers will likely offer concessions to cover buyer agent costs, Faron King, a VP with NAR, tells Axios.

King, who operates brokerages in Georgia and North Carolina, says some sellers have already tried cutting buyer commissions to keep more cash in their pockets.

Ultimately, forgoing a commission split could yield fewer offers, he says. It's an option, of course, but it may not save sellers as much as they'd hope.

What's next: "[Real estate] is in the greatest state of disruption I've seen in the last decade-plus," Schwartz says.