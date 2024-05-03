The Tea: A new bar to replace Allen & Son barbecue

🍻 A new bar called the Sidetrack Lounge will fill the former Allen & Son barbecue space in Chapel Hill. (News & Observer 🔒)

🚒 An abandoned church in Durham owned by the Durham Rescue Mission was the site of a massive fire on Thursday. (WRAL)

🕊️ President Biden visited Charlotte yesterday to honor the four law enforcement officers fatally shot earlier this week. (Axios)

🍔 Cook Out plans to build a location in a former Boston Market on 9500 Strickland Road in Raleigh. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

🚧 Longtime Durham bars like Fullsteam and Motorco say ongoing construction in downtown has put a large strain on their businesses. (INDY Week)