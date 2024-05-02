President Joe Biden waves as he exits Air Force One at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP

President Joe Biden visited Charlotte on Thursday to honor the four law enforcement officers fatally shot earlier this week. Why it matters: Monday's shootout was the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the U.S. since 2016, drawing national attention and a visit from a sitting president.

Context: The U.S. Marshals task force was serving a warrant on a man named Terry Clark Hughes Jr. in the Shannon Park neighborhood for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of a felony to elude out of Lincoln County.

Hughes shot at the officers, who shot back and killed him.

Three of the officers killed were with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force: Sam Poloche, Alden Elliott and Deputy Marshal Thomas Weeks.

Joshua Eyer, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer, died Monday night from gunshot wounds, according to CMPD.

Zoom in: Biden added a stop in Charlotte ahead of an already planned trip to Wilmington, N.C., where he will give remarks on infrastructure and the environment.

Air Force One landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 1:15pm Thursday. Biden greeted Gov. Roy Cooper, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings.

From there, Biden and Cooper went to pay respects to the families of the law enforcement officers killed and wounded earlier this week.

What's next: A memorial service for Eyer is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at 10am at First Baptist Church at 301 S. Davidson St.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and we'll update it as we learn more.