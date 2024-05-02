1 hour ago - News

Biden visits Charlotte to honor fallen law enforcement officers

biden charlotte

President Joe Biden waves as he exits Air Force One at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP

President Joe Biden visited Charlotte on Thursday to honor the four law enforcement officers fatally shot earlier this week.

Why it matters: Monday's shootout was the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the U.S. since 2016, drawing national attention and a visit from a sitting president.

Context: The U.S. Marshals task force was serving a warrant on a man named Terry Clark Hughes Jr. in the Shannon Park neighborhood for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of a felony to elude out of Lincoln County.

  • Hughes shot at the officers, who shot back and killed him.
  • Three of the officers killed were with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force: Sam Poloche, Alden Elliott and Deputy Marshal Thomas Weeks.
  • Joshua Eyer, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer, died Monday night from gunshot wounds, according to CMPD.

Zoom in: Biden added a stop in Charlotte ahead of an already planned trip to Wilmington, N.C., where he will give remarks on infrastructure and the environment.

  • Air Force One landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 1:15pm Thursday. Biden greeted Gov. Roy Cooper, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings.
  • From there, Biden and Cooper went to pay respects to the families of the law enforcement officers killed and wounded earlier this week.

What's next: A memorial service for Eyer is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at 10am at First Baptist Church at 301 S. Davidson St.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and we'll update it as we learn more.

