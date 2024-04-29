Officers shot in east Charlotte, roads shut down

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Numerous law enforcement officers have been shot on the 5000 block of Galway Drive, in the Shannon Park neighborhood in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. State of play: Police are describing it as an active scene. The public is still being asked to avoid the area.

Many roads, including parts of I-77 and 277, were closed for faster ambulance access.

Shortly before 4pm, lockdowns were lifted at Devonshire ES, Briarwood Academy, Cochrane Collegiate and Lawrence Orr ES, per Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Catch up quick: The U.S. Marshals Task Force was in the middle of an investigation when someone started shooting at around 1:50pm.

Officers entered neighbors' homes and backyards, hiding behind trees and shrubs in the densely wooded neighborhood, according to videos and witness accounts posted by WBTV.

What they're saying: "I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help," N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper posted on X Thursday afternoon.

"I am deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and US Marshals today," Mayor Vi Lyles posted on X. "I ask that all Charlotteans keep them, the other injured officers, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Editor's note: We're updating this story with additional details as we learn more.