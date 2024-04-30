Share on email (opens in new window)

Flowers on the steps outside of CMPD's headquarters in Uptown. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Following the fatal shooting of four law enforcement officers Monday in east Charlotte, the community has offered support and condolences — and inquired how they can help.

How to support: People have begun to lay flowers outside CMPD's headquarters in Uptown at 601 E Trade St.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation has created a Help Our Heroes fund. Learn more at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation (charlottepolicefoundation.org).

U.S. Marshal for the western district Terry Burgin tells Axios gestures of support for U.S. Marshals may be sent to the following address: Charles R. Jonas Federal Building 401 West Trade St. Charlotte, NC 28202 Attn: U.S. Marshals.

What they're saying: "This was my darkest day in over 51 years in law enforcement," Burgin tells Axios.

Learn more about the victims