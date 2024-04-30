Berkeley Cafe, a fixture of downtown Raleigh's live music and dining scene, has reopened after moving to the former home of Fiction Kitchen on South Dawson Street. Why it matters: When Berkeley Cafe announced its longtime home on the edge of Nash Square would be torn down to become condos, Raleighites collectively feared another piece of its downtown history would disappear as well.

Driving the news: Just a little more than six months after closing the Nash Square space, Berkeley is serving lunch at 428 S. Dawson St. as of this week.

The new spot might feel familiar to regulars. The old bar top made the move, as did several longtime wall fixtures and paintings.

What's next: Berkeley Cafe is sticking to lunch hours of 11am -3:30pm for now as it waits for its alcohol license.