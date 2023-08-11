The bar at the Berkeley Cafe in Raleigh. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Berkeley Cafe, a stalwart of Raleigh's Nash Square, will be moving to a new home this fall.

Driving the news: The Berkeley, which made its name slinging cheap eats and hosting live music, announced on Facebook it will move from its longtime brick home on Martin Street to the former Fiction Kitchen space at 428 S. Dawson St.

Fiction Kitchen previously announced a move to Gateway Plaza, north of downtown.

Why it matters: The Berkeley's existence had been under threat since its land was sold and new owners revealed plans to build a 36-story tower in its place.

What's next: The restaurant will remain open at its current location until October.

It's expected to reopen in 2024.

What they're saying: "While we will miss our old home on W. Martin, we are thankful to be able to stay in the neighborhood," the restaurant said in its announcement.