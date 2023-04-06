A rendering of a 36-story tower planned on Raleigh's Nash Square, courtesy of the City of Raleigh

A New York developer has submitted plans to build a 36-story tower with more than 400 apartments on downtown's Nash Square, according to site plans filed with the city of Raleigh.

Driving the news: The building would be built at 303 S. Dawson St. — a 0.8-acre property that was rezoned in October to allow for up to 40 stories of construction.

The land is owned by Alchemy Properties, which purchased the property after the rezoning for $16 million. Alchemy has a long history of condo projects in New York City, and is partnering with Miami-based New Valley Realty on the project.

The rezoning was somewhat controversial due to the property being home to longtime music venue Berkeley Cafe. In the end, the Berkeley Cafe portion of the property retained its 20-story zoning — though the property still lies within Alchemy's construction plans.

Why it matters: The number of housing units in downtown could more than double in the coming years if currently planned projects are completed.

More residents could bolster businesses and restaurants in the downtown area, which have suffered since the pandemic due to office workers coming into offices less frequently.

But it will also be a large-scale transformation for Nash Square's southern edge, which is home to low-slung buildings and small businesses.

The intrigue: If completed, the building would rival PNC Plaza as the tallest tower in downtown Raleigh.

PNC Plaza, on Fayetteville Street, has 33 stories, with a mixture of offices and condos.

The Alchemy building would stand at 429 feet, according to plans. PNC Plaza stands at 538 feet thanks to its spire — but its main roof sits at 427 feet.

What's next: A timeline for construction is not yet clear. Alchemy has not yet responded to Axios' request for comment.