Data: UMD-LinkUp AIMaps; Note: "AI job" defined as a job requiring technical skills to build and/or use AI models. A bigger circle indicates more new jobs per capita. Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios The Triangle has one of the largest concentrations of new job postings related to artificial intelligence, thanks to its twin metro areas, Raleigh and Durham, a new analysis has found. Why it matters: As AI emerges as the hottest new thing in tech, cities outside Silicon Valley have a chance to get in on the action — and reap the potentially lucrative economic rewards, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj write.

Driving the news: Raleigh ranked tenth nationally, with 19.7 new AI jobs listed per 100,000 residents. Durham was No. 13, with 18.5.

Between the lines: The Triangle benefits from its cluster of universities with computer science programs, a collection of homegrown tech companies and startups exploring the space as well as large tech companies recruiting locally-based workers.

Zoom in: Unsurprisingly, cities with large concentrations of tech companies ranked best.

San Jose (142.4 new AI jobs listed per 100,000 residents), Seattle (74.4) and San Francisco (49.3) led the way in the first quarter of 2024 among cities with at least 500,000 residents and 25 newly posted jobs.

How it works: The estimates come by way of UMD-LinkUp, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, job listings platform LinkUp and consultancy/executive firm Outrigger Group.