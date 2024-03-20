Jeni's is coming to Chapel Hill
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will open at Chapel Hill's University Place development, which is in the midst of a major overhaul.
Why it matters: The project aims to modernize a nearly 40-acre shopping center in the college town with walkable features, popular retailers, office space and new apartments.
- This will be the first Chapel Hill location for Jeni's, a popular Ohio-based brand with a few other locations throughout the Triangle.
Driving the news: Construction will begin by the end of this month on Jeni's, Chase Bank and Chick-fil-A, a mainstay of the former mall that will open with a drive-thru in the former K&W Cafeteria building on Fordham Boulevard, according to a statement from Ram Realty Advisors.
- Jeni's will be in a 1,000-square-foot building along the new 15,000 square foot outdoor space that'll be programmed with live music and other events. It'll open on a TBD date.
- Other tenants including CycleBar and Fifth Third Bank are now open.
The big picture: The addition of Jeni's — which opened its first Triangle location in Durham two years ago, quickly followed by one in Raleigh — underscores how hot national brands continue to plant their flags in the region. A few other recent additions include Shake Shack and Raising Cane's.
Zoom out: Ram Realty Advisors bought the University Place property in 2018, ABC 11 reported.
- The redevelopment will include 350,000 square feet of upscale retail, 50,000 square feet of office space, and a 253-unit apartment building called The Willow.
- The property will also get a 150-space public parking garage for shop and restaurant customers.
What's next: The Estes Drive entrance to the mall interior will close for renovations later this spring.
