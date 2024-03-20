Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will open at Chapel Hill's University Place development, which is in the midst of a major overhaul. Why it matters: The project aims to modernize a nearly 40-acre shopping center in the college town with walkable features, popular retailers, office space and new apartments.

This will be the first Chapel Hill location for Jeni's, a popular Ohio-based brand with a few other locations throughout the Triangle.

Driving the news: Construction will begin by the end of this month on Jeni's, Chase Bank and Chick-fil-A, a mainstay of the former mall that will open with a drive-thru in the former K&W Cafeteria building on Fordham Boulevard, according to a statement from Ram Realty Advisors.

Jeni's will be in a 1,000-square-foot building along the new 15,000 square foot outdoor space that'll be programmed with live music and other events. It'll open on a TBD date.

Other tenants including CycleBar and Fifth Third Bank are now open.

Rendering of the renovated University Place development in Chapel Hill. Courtesy of Ram Realty Advisors

The big picture: The addition of Jeni's — which opened its first Triangle location in Durham two years ago, quickly followed by one in Raleigh — underscores how hot national brands continue to plant their flags in the region. A few other recent additions include Shake Shack and Raising Cane's.

Zoom out: Ram Realty Advisors bought the University Place property in 2018, ABC 11 reported.

The redevelopment will include 350,000 square feet of upscale retail, 50,000 square feet of office space, and a 253-unit apartment building called The Willow.

The property will also get a 150-space public parking garage for shop and restaurant customers.

What's next: The Estes Drive entrance to the mall interior will close for renovations later this spring.