Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is coming to Raleigh's Village District, according to the "scooping soon" sign on the window of their soon-to-be space.

This is a game-changer for ice cream lovers, and it comes just two months after Jeni's opened its first Triangle location in Durham.

Now, the popular ice cream shop has decided to bless Raleigh with its presence, too. The Village District is becoming cooler by the minute.

The shop is in the same strip as Village Deli and Grill, just a few doors down from Kale Me Crazy.

The location looks to be under construction, though the company tells Axios it doesn't have any additional details about when it could open.

Context: The Ohio-based ice cream maker is incredibly popular across the country and can already be found in North Carolina grocery stores.

Its three stores in Charlotte routinely have lines down sidewalks — regardless how much some folks grumble over the chain's invasion — according to Axios' Southern bureau chief and Charlotte resident Michael Graff.

Yes, but: The chain will have plenty of competition from local favorites, such as Two Roosters and Goodberry's Frozen Custard, which also has a store in the Village District.

Zoom out: As the Triangle grows, hot national brands are targeting it. Popular entertainment spot TopGolf, for example, is currently building a location in southern Durham near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.