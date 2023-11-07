1 hour ago - News

Raising Cane's opens its first store in the Triangle

Inside of Raising Cane's on Chapel Hill's Franklin Street. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Raising Cane's, the popular fried chicken chain started in Louisiana, opens its first Triangle location on Tuesday in downtown Chapel Hill.

Why it matters: The restaurant occupies perhaps the most prominent corner in all of Chapel Hill — Franklin and Columbia streets — and has been under construction for two years.

  • The result is a two-story palace of chicken that looks significantly different from the restaurants that used to occupy the space.
  • It opens just in time for the start of UNC's basketball season as well as the UNC-Duke football game on Saturday.

Details: For the uninitiated, Cane's is known for its juicy chicken tenders, signature sauce and Texas toast.

  • Cane's is a rarity in North Carolina: its only other locations are on East Carolina University's campus and on Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.
  • In spirit it is closer to Zaxby's (a chicken chain that's been in North Carolina for years) than Bojangles, the beloved and homegrown fast-food institution.

What's next: Expansion in the Triangle does not appear to be done, with multiple employees telling Axios that the Cane's has plans to open a location near N.C. State University in Raleigh.

