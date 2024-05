Share on email (opens in new window)

Swing Racquet + Paddle is building an ambitious complex for pickleball and tennis in Brier Creek. Rendering: Swing Racquet + Paddle

An ambitious project to build one of the country's largest racquet sports complexes will begin construction this summer, its developers told Raleigh City Council on Tuesday. Why it matters: Swing Racquet + Paddle, founded by local entrepreneurs Rob Autry and Jason DeGroff, is investing $125 million in the Brier Creek area and hopes to attract one million visitors a year.

The city of Raleigh this week also pledged $10 million in financial assistance for the facility, which being built on city-owned land at 6121 Mt. Herman Road.

Details: The complex has been in the works since 2018, and its scope has changed since then.

The final plans for the 44-acre facility, Autry told the Raleigh council, include:

28 tennis courts

25 pickleball courts

16 padel courts

Beach tennis and volleyball courts

A ping-pong lounge

Restaurants, bars, a research center from Wilson and retail shops

A nature trail

By the numbers: Swing will pay $275,000 in annual rent to the city, with a 3% increase every year.