Pickleball has exploded in popularity across age ranges in the past few years. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The pickleball revolution is coming for Raleigh in a big way.

Driving the news: Swing Paddle & Racquet, a company founded by local entrepreneurs Rob Autry and Jason DeGroff, is planning to open a $70 million tennis and pickleball entertainment complex in the Brier Creek area by 2024.

It will be located at 6121 Mt. Herman Road and will include more than 70 courts for pickleball, tennis, padel and other racquet sports.

State of play: The complex has been in the works for years, but more recently has gotten several big boosts.

Last year, influential Raleigh developer John Kane came on board as an investor.

And in February, Wilson Sporting Goods, one of the largest sporting goods makers, was announced as a sponsor. Wilson will run a retail space at Swing as well as a research-and-development center.

Swing Racquet + Paddle is building an ambitious complex for pickleball and tennis in Brier Creek. Photo: Swing Racquet + Paddle

Details: Details: The complex will include: 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 courts for padel (a Spanish sport that is a mixture of tennis and squash), several beach tennis courts and a ping-pong center.

In addition to the courts, leagues and clinics it will host, socializing will serve as a big feature of the complex. Plans include several eateries and bars for players to congregate at before or after games.

Flashback: Swing is only possible due to a public-private partnership with the city of Raleigh.

Swing will be built on city-owned land thanks to an agreement it signed in 2018, Stephen Bentley, the city’s director of parks, recreation and cultural resources, told Axios.