Swing Paddle & Racquet founder thinks the U.S. will fall for Padel
While Americans obsess over pickleball, others around the globe are playing a different racquet game.
Driving the news: Padel, a Spanish game that is like a mixture of squash and tennis, has become the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world, the New York Times reports.
- Now, sports entrepreneur Rob Autry, who is developing the massive Swing Paddle & Racquet complex in Brier Creek, wants to help the popular Spanish game take off in the States.
Yes, but: In the U.S., there are only a couple hundred padel courts — which look similar to a tennis court, except they are slightly smaller, have a higher net and are surrounded by glass walls — and Swing is one of the few places in the U.S. planning to invest heavily in the sport.
- The Swing complex will include: 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 courts for padel, several beach tennis courts and a ping-pong center.
What they're saying: "I was a believer about three years ago when I first played," Autry told Axios. "I played college tennis and it was the most fun I've had on a court in many years."
- He added that the CEOs of major racquet sports companies, like Swing partner Wilson, are also investing in padel.
- "Swing's going to be an international destination for big events and tournaments."
What's next: Site work on Swing is beginning now and construction could be completed by 2025, Autry says
