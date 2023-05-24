While Americans obsess over pickleball, others around the globe are playing a different racquet game.

Driving the news: Padel, a Spanish game that is like a mixture of squash and tennis, has become the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world, the New York Times reports.

Now, sports entrepreneur Rob Autry, who is developing the massive Swing Paddle & Racquet complex in Brier Creek, wants to help the popular Spanish game take off in the States.

Watch some of the best padel points here.

Yes, but: In the U.S., there are only a couple hundred padel courts — which look similar to a tennis court, except they are slightly smaller, have a higher net and are surrounded by glass walls — and Swing is one of the few places in the U.S. planning to invest heavily in the sport.

The Swing complex will include: 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 courts for padel, several beach tennis courts and a ping-pong center.

What they're saying: "I was a believer about three years ago when I first played," Autry told Axios. "I played college tennis and it was the most fun I've had on a court in many years."

He added that the CEOs of major racquet sports companies, like Swing partner Wilson, are also investing in padel.

"Swing's going to be an international destination for big events and tournaments."

What's next: Site work on Swing is beginning now and construction could be completed by 2025, Autry says

