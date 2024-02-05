Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Raleigh-Durham International Airport has added another nonstop, overseas destination. Panama City will be the airport's 10th international route.

Why it matters: The Panama City flight, served by Copa Airlines, promises to provide easier connections to the rest of Latin America, RDU Chief Executive Officer Michael Landguth said at a news conference on Monday.

Landguth said RDU is one of the largest American markets with no direct service to Central or South America.

Details: The Copa Airlines flight to Panama City will begin in June and operate out of Terminal 2.

The flight from RDU to Panama City will be four times per week and will be on a 160-seat Boeing 737-800.

From Panama City, travelers can connect to more than 55 other destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The big picture: The addition of Panama City continues the strong growth the airport experienced last year, serving a record 14.5 million passengers.