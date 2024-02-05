22 mins ago - News

RDU to offer direct flight to Panama City

The Panama City skyline seen from the water

Panama City, Panama. Photo: DEA / V. GIANNELLA / Contributor via Getty Images

Raleigh-Durham International Airport has added another nonstop, overseas destination. Panama City will be the airport's 10th international route.

Why it matters: The Panama City flight, served by Copa Airlines, promises to provide easier connections to the rest of Latin America, RDU Chief Executive Officer Michael Landguth said at a news conference on Monday.

  • Landguth said RDU is one of the largest American markets with no direct service to Central or South America.

Details: The Copa Airlines flight to Panama City will begin in June and operate out of Terminal 2.

  • The flight from RDU to Panama City will be four times per week and will be on a 160-seat Boeing 737-800.
  • From Panama City, travelers can connect to more than 55 other destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The big picture: The addition of Panama City continues the strong growth the airport experienced last year, serving a record 14.5 million passengers.

  • Last year, the airport added direct flights to Mexico City; Frankfurt, Germany; a daily flight to Iceland; as well as the return of another direct flight to Paris.
