Nov 14, 2023 - News

RDU adds a nonstop flight to Mexico City

Nonstop international flights from RDU
Raleigh-Durham International Airport has added yet another new international flight — this time to Mexico City.

Driving the news: Aeromexico, a Mexico-based airline, said Monday it would begin nonstop flights to Mexico City Benito Juárez International Airport in July 2024.

Why it matters: The international part of RDU's name is becoming increasingly relevant.

Details: The flight will be based out of Terminal 2 and fly on a 99-seater Embraer E-190. It will operate daily under a joint agreement between Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines.

