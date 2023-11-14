Nov 14, 2023 - News
RDU adds a nonstop flight to Mexico City
Raleigh-Durham International Airport has added yet another new international flight — this time to Mexico City.
Driving the news: Aeromexico, a Mexico-based airline, said Monday it would begin nonstop flights to Mexico City Benito Juárez International Airport in July 2024.
Why it matters: The international part of RDU's name is becoming increasingly relevant.
- Earlier this year, Lufthansa added a direct flight from RDU to Frankfurt Germany.
- A nonstop flight to Paris returned after a pandemic pause, as well as a direct flight to Freeport, Bahamas.
- And Icelandair will begin daily service to Iceland next year.
Details: The flight will be based out of Terminal 2 and fly on a 99-seater Embraer E-190. It will operate daily under a joint agreement between Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines.
