Data: Axios Research; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios Raleigh-Durham International Airport has added yet another new international flight — this time to Mexico City. Driving the news: Aeromexico, a Mexico-based airline, said Monday it would begin nonstop flights to Mexico City Benito Juárez International Airport in July 2024.

Why it matters: The international part of RDU's name is becoming increasingly relevant.

Earlier this year, Lufthansa added a direct flight from RDU to Frankfurt Germany.

A nonstop flight to Paris returned after a pandemic pause, as well as a direct flight to Freeport, Bahamas.

And Icelandair will begin daily service to Iceland next year.

Details: The flight will be based out of Terminal 2 and fly on a 99-seater Embraer E-190. It will operate daily under a joint agreement between Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines.