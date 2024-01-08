Jan 8, 2024 - News
Brewery Bhavana expanding to Cary with its second location
Brewery Bhavana, the downtown Raleigh brewery and dim sum restaurant, plans to open a second location at the Fenton shopping district in Cary.
Why it matters: Brewery Bhavana has been one of Raleigh's most popular restaurants since it opened next to Moore Square in 2017.
- Its bet on the Fenton continues a trend of popular restaurant operators expanding to the shopping district, including Raleigh's Scott Crawford and Michael Lee of Durham.
Details: The new space will take inspiration from its downtown Raleigh location but will have a more casual feel, owner Patrick Woodson said in a statement.
- It will be smaller (2,000 square feet compared to 8,000 square feet) but will have a patio and courtyard with a beer garden.
What they're saying: "We're most excited about the opportunity to offer our version of an outdoor beer garden," Woodson said in the statement.
- "We will be able to create this casual outdoor dining space filled with live plants and offering light dim sum plates and flowing drinks, which we cannot offer in downtown Raleigh."
