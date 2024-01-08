Brewery Bhavana, the downtown Raleigh brewery and dim sum restaurant, plans to open a second location at the Fenton shopping district in Cary.

Why it matters: Brewery Bhavana has been one of Raleigh's most popular restaurants since it opened next to Moore Square in 2017.

Its bet on the Fenton continues a trend of popular restaurant operators expanding to the shopping district, including Raleigh's Scott Crawford and Michael Lee of Durham.

Details: The new space will take inspiration from its downtown Raleigh location but will have a more casual feel, owner Patrick Woodson said in a statement.

It will be smaller (2,000 square feet compared to 8,000 square feet) but will have a patio and courtyard with a beer garden.

What they're saying: "We're most excited about the opportunity to offer our version of an outdoor beer garden," Woodson said in the statement.