Michael Lee's sixth restaurant M Test Kitchen opens at The Fenton
M Test Kitchen, the sixth restaurant in Michael Lee's Japanese-and-Korean-inspired restaurant group, is now open at The Fenton in Cary.
Driving the news: M Test Kitchen opens next to the Cary branch of his flagship restaurant, M Sushi.
- The concept is a departure from Lee's other restaurants, which often stick to one theme.
- The Test Kitchen, however, is about experimenting with new recipes and not limited to one cuisine.
- The current menu includes dishes like thai basil pesto rice noodles, black cod with green curry and beef carpaccio.
What he's saying: "We want it to be a place where we do anything and everything that we're excited about," Lee told Axios in December.
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5-9:30pm.
