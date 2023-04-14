48 mins ago - Food and Drink

Michael Lee's sixth restaurant M Test Kitchen opens at The Fenton

Zachery Eanes

The Fenton at night. Photo: Hines

M Test Kitchen, the sixth restaurant in Michael Lee's Japanese-and-Korean-inspired restaurant group, is now open at The Fenton in Cary.

Driving the news: M Test Kitchen opens next to the Cary branch of his flagship restaurant, M Sushi.

  • The concept is a departure from Lee's other restaurants, which often stick to one theme.
  • The Test Kitchen, however, is about experimenting with new recipes and not limited to one cuisine.
  • The current menu includes dishes like thai basil pesto rice noodles, black cod with green curry and beef carpaccio.

What he's saying: "We want it to be a place where we do anything and everything that we're excited about," Lee told Axios in December.

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5-9:30pm.

