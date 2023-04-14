M Test Kitchen, the sixth restaurant in Michael Lee's Japanese-and-Korean-inspired restaurant group, is now open at The Fenton in Cary.

Driving the news: M Test Kitchen opens next to the Cary branch of his flagship restaurant, M Sushi.

The concept is a departure from Lee's other restaurants, which often stick to one theme.

The Test Kitchen, however, is about experimenting with new recipes and not limited to one cuisine.

The current menu includes dishes like thai basil pesto rice noodles, black cod with green curry and beef carpaccio.

What he's saying: "We want it to be a place where we do anything and everything that we're excited about," Lee told Axios in December.

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5-9:30pm.