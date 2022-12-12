Chef Michael Lee's next test
Prolific chef Michael Lee is not done expanding in Cary.
Driving the news: Lee told Axios that he plans to open his sixth restaurant in Cary's Fenton development early next year — this time building out what he's calling The Test Kitchen.
Why it matters: Lee, who made his name opening a string of Japanese-and-Korean-inspired restaurants in downtown Durham, is helping establish Cary's new Fenton development as a true food destination.
- M Sushi opened there earlier this year and a project from Raleigh chef Scott Crawford should open in 2023.
Details: A test kitchen serves as a laboratory for chefs, allowing them to try out new recipes, ingredients and out-of-the-box concepts.
- The Test Kitchen, which will be connected to M Sushi Cary, will have no boundaries, Lee said.
- Lee said he could imagine working on dishes like Singapore chili crabs, pasta dishes, Hong Kong dim sum and beef carpaccio from Vietnam.
What he's saying: "We want it to be a place where we do anything and everything that we're excited about," Lee told Axios.
What's next: Lee said he's hoping to open The Test Kitchen by March.
