Prolific chef Michael Lee is not done expanding in Cary.

Driving the news: Lee told Axios that he plans to open his sixth restaurant in Cary's Fenton development early next year — this time building out what he's calling The Test Kitchen.

Why it matters: Lee, who made his name opening a string of Japanese-and-Korean-inspired restaurants in downtown Durham, is helping establish Cary's new Fenton development as a true food destination.

M Sushi opened there earlier this year and a project from Raleigh chef Scott Crawford should open in 2023.

Details: A test kitchen serves as a laboratory for chefs, allowing them to try out new recipes, ingredients and out-of-the-box concepts.

The Test Kitchen, which will be connected to M Sushi Cary, will have no boundaries, Lee said.

Lee said he could imagine working on dishes like Singapore chili crabs, pasta dishes, Hong Kong dim sum and beef carpaccio from Vietnam.

What he's saying: "We want it to be a place where we do anything and everything that we're excited about," Lee told Axios.

What's next: Lee said he's hoping to open The Test Kitchen by March.