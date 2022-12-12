Local Limelight: Raleigh chef Scott Crawford
Scott Crawford is about to have a busy year, as he works to open three new restaurants: the Crawford Brothers Steakhouse in Cary, Brodeto at Raleigh Iron Works and Genuine, a bar-and-grill space in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
We caught up with Crawford recently for our Local Limelight series.
🍣 His favorite place to eat in the Triangle: I preface this by saying my favorite place right now might not be my favorite place two months from now because something new might open or I might revisit one of my friends restaurants. But right now M Sushi at Fenton is my favorite spot.
- When you're still thinking about (eating there) weeks and months later, then that's a good sign.
📚 Last great book he read: "Life, on the Line" by Grant Achatz [and Nick Kokonas]. I've read lots of books since then, but that was maybe the last one that really had a real serious impact on me.
🏨 How he ended up in the Triangle: I came to work for the Goodnights as the executive chef and the food-and-beverage director at The Umstead Hotel.
🤳 First thing he reads in the morning: I try to catch up on the news — current events or financial news – from social media and a variety of sites.
👟 What he thinks the Triangle is missing: Larger and more walkable central downtowns.
🏡 How he unwinds at the end of the day: My family helps me unwind. We spend a lot of time together. We're very tight. And we really care a lot about each other. My kids are in their teenage years now but we still hang out a lot.
✈️ What he's looking forward to: Traveling to Italy and Croatia for research purposes for my new restaurant Brodeto. And traveling with my family. Traveling is a big thing for us.
🌴 Favorite vacation spot: We love to go to Charleston. My wife's family all lives in Charleston and she was born and raised there. We have a real connection with that city.
🎧 Favorite podcast: North Carolina Food & Beverage Podcast.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.